RTD proposes vehicle forfeiture for repeat pirate taxi offenders

SEPANG: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is proposing the forfeiture of vehicles as a penalty for repeat offenders involved in pirate taxi activities.

Its deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Datuk Jazmanie Shafawi said discussions with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) began three months ago as a measure to break the cycle of repeat offenders.

“RTD has proposed to the AGC the forfeiture of vehicles used by operators of pirate taxis or ‘prebet sapu’. We are hopeful for a favourable outcome,” he told a press conference on Op Ulat at Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), last night.

Since Op Ulat commenced on Nov 25 until yesterday, the department has detained 15 individuals suspected of soliciting or pressuring passengers to accept unauthorised transportation services and seized 15 vehicles, including luxury sedans, multipurpose vehicles, and vans.

Jazmanie added that operators of illegal car hire services could earn between RM10,000 and RM30,000 per month based on observations by the department.

Jazmanie said that from 2022 until Dec 3 this year, RTD detained 469 pirate taxi operators and issued fines totalling more than RM1.66 million.

“As for this year alone, up to Dec 3, RTD has detained 178 operators and issued fines amounting to RM554,900,” he said.

According to him, most of these operators target foreign nationals who are unaware of the standard taxi fares.

“Our investigations found they charge RM100 for trips from KLIA to hotels in Kota Warisan, Sepang, and RM300 for trips to Kuala Lumpur,” he said.