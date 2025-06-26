Malaysia ministries cut red tape, boost efficiency in film and trade sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications has been lauded for streamlining foreign film script approvals, cutting processing time from 30 days to just seven, saving RM2.4 million per production. The achievement earned the ministry a special certificate of appreciation for reducing bureaucratic red tape.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar highlighted the impact of these reforms, stating, “This enhances Malaysia’s competitiveness as a preferred destination for international film production.” The certificate was presented to the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, at a ceremony in Putrajaya yesterday.

Two other ministries were also recognised. The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) improved approval times for Electric Vehicle Charging Bay Plan Certifications, reducing the process from 28 days to three. The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) further expedited non-system-based technical plan certifications, cutting approval time from 30 days to seven.

Shamsul Azri noted, “Streamlined procedures and the e-Premis system upgrade saved RM1.776 million annually.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) facilitated financing in the aerospace sector, generating RM17 million in savings for 50 SMEs while boosting production capacity by 30 percent. Automation and certification also increased gross profit margins by over 20 percent.

KPKT secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Taib and MITI senior director M Punitha Veni received the awards on behalf of their ministries.