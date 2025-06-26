Malaysia boosts ASEAN digital tech and AI collaboration at UNESCO forum

BANGKOK: Malaysia is stepping up efforts to promote responsible artificial intelligence (AI) governance and strengthen regional cooperation in digital technology, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced at the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (GFEAI 2025).

Speaking during a high-level ministerial panel titled Fostering Global Dialogue on AI for a Collective Future, Gobind stressed the importance of international dialogue to ensure AI benefits all sectors of society.

“As AI continues to evolve, meaningful dialogue and international cooperation are essential for building a future that is inclusive, secure, and beneficial to all,” he said.

Earlier, Gobind participated in a discussion on AI readiness, where he highlighted Malaysia’s progress in digital infrastructure, talent development, and data centre regulations. These efforts aim to position the country as a regional hub for data and AI innovation.

“I am confident that many more commendable milestones lie ahead. That said, I firmly believe that the next phase of advancement must be underpinned by robust and forward-looking policies and regulations,” he added.

The minister also held talks with Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister, Prasert Jantararuangtong, focusing on ASEAN collaboration in AI applications for agriculture, health, and transport.

“Building on the relationship first established during ADGMIN, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to ASEAN cooperation in digital technologies and AI,” Gobind said.

With Malaysia set to chair ASEAN in 2025, Gobind invited regional leaders to the ASEAN AI Summit and SMART City Expo in Kuala Lumpur later this year. Both ministers also discussed cybersecurity challenges in an AI-driven digital economy.