Rubber land consolidation progresses to boost local rubber industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities has confirmed that the clustering and consolidation of small-scale rubber plots are progressing well.

Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani stated that discussions with smallholders have been held to explore land management solutions.

He highlighted that this initiative could reduce Malaysia’s reliance on imported rubber, which hit 1.1 million metric tonnes last year.

“These smallholdings are in the process of consolidation. We have held discussions with them (the smallholders) and if they are not interested in managing their land, they can lease it to the Malaysian Rubber Board so that we can manage it together with the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda),” he said.

Johari spoke after launching the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 ceremony at the ministry.

Deputy Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin and ministry staff were also present at the event.

Johari added that the government will enhance replanting efforts for all commodity sectors under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“The replanting programme will be given emphasis under the 13MP to help smallholders and to serve as a recurring source of income for the country,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently emphasised agri-commodity development, including oil palm, rubber, and cocoa, as key economic drivers. - Bernama