Running red lights among highest offences in Selangor during CNY

RAWANG: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Selangor issued 298 notices involving various traffic offences through ‘Op Penyemaran’, an undercover road safety operation, in conjunction with the 2025 Chinese New Year from Jan 20 until yesterday.

Selangor JPJ deputy director Datuk Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat said the highest recorded offence was non-compliance with traffic lights with 127 notices, followed by driving in the emergency lane (66), hogging the right lane (39), no helmet (35) and using a mobile phone (21).

Other offences recorded included no driving licence (six notices) and expired road tax as well as no insurance coverage (four notices).

“Failure to comply with traffic lights can be prosecuted under Section 72 (2) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for fines ranging from RM300 to RM2,000,” he said after the Chinese New Year special road operation at the Rawang R&R Northbound stop here today.

Ahmad Kamarunzaman said the ongoing Undercover Op uses unmarked vehicles and JPJ officers on duty in plain clothes.

“When a vehicle is detected committing an offence, we will stop it for inspection and issue a compound,” he said.

He said the operation was carried out to ensure road users are aware that JPJ constantly monitors all locations around Selangor at all times.

In the special operation, JPJ also focused on strategic enforcement objectives, which include monitoring the smoothness and efficiency of public transport operations in addition to scheduled offences.

“The purpose of the operation was also to reduce the rate of accidents and fatalities. Therefore, we do not compromise with users detected committing the seven scheduled offences,” he said.

Ahmad Kamarunzaman also advised road users to always comply with the regulations and ensure their vehicles are well-maintained, plan their journey and have adequate rest.