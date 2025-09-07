Rural communities hold untapped innovation potential, says DPM

KUCHING: Rural communities across Malaysia possess significant untapped potential to become inventors and innovators according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah stated that innovation roles are not limited to experts or scientists but are accessible to anyone with creative problem-solving abilities.

The Jejak Inovasi Sosial programme organised by the Malaysian Innovation Foundation serves as a platform to identify and develop local talent in rural areas.

This initiative specifically guides and assists local innovators in transforming their ideas into practical solutions for community benefit.

Fadillah emphasised that anyone can become an inventor by creatively addressing problems in their home, workplace, or village environment.

He cited the traditional kek lapis making process as an example where innovation could streamline production without compromising quality.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted YIM’s grassroots approach enables direct identification of community problems with practical solutions.

Fadillah urged local communities to collaborate with researchers and agencies to develop solutions on a larger scale.

YIM chief executive officer Dr Sharmila Mohamed Salleh explained the programme began in 2011 as an in-situ initiative tracking organic community innovations.

The programme was rebranded in 2025 as Jejak Inovasi Sosial with a structured 4D methodology covering Discover, Develop, Disseminate and Diffuse.

Community outreach programmes include MyIS Komuniti, MyIS Akar Umbi, Youth Innovative Challenge and Innovation Catalysts.

This comprehensive approach assesses social, economic and environmental issues while identifying innovative products and young talents.

The Sarawak zone programme included visits to handicraft centres, water pollution research facilities, skincare workshops, and fertigation farms. – Bernama