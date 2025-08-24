RXZ Members 7.0 2025 generates RM50 million for Terengganu businesses

KUALA TERENGGANU: The RXZ Members 7.0 2025 programme successfully generated about 50 million ringgit in revenue for small traders and entrepreneurs in the state.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Cooperatives, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Ariffin Deraman said this year’s event saw the highest attendance, with more than 100,000 visitors over the four-day period.

He added that throughout their time in the state, participants spent on accommodation, including hotel and homestay bookings, food, and shopping.

“We estimate that each person spent about 500 ringgit over the four days — Thursday, the two days of the event (Friday and Saturday), and Sunday.

“Traders in key areas like Pasar Kedai Payang, food stall owners, and other small vendors greatly benefited from the programme.

In fact, hotels and guesthouses across the state were fully booked due to participants coming from all over the country,“ he said after officiating the Terengganu Entrepreneur Fund (DUTE) programme and the Motorcycle Financing Scheme.

Ariffin said 800,000 ringgit has been allocated for the Motorcycle Financing Scheme, and 160 young entrepreneurs would benefit from this new initiative, which is being introduced for the first time this year.

“This scheme targets gig economy workers, such as food delivery drivers, couriers, and e-commerce service providers, as well as individuals who have recently started small businesses and require motorcycles to operate.

“Applications can be made at the respective state constituency offices, with each applicant eligible for a 5,000 ringgit interest-free loan,“ he added. – Bernama