S Atan death a huge loss for national music industry - Jamal Abdillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of famed local composer, Datuk Hashim Said, more popularly known as S Atan, who died today at age 75 has been described as a huge loss for the local music industry.

Famous singer Datuk Jamal Abdillah said local music fans would feel the loss keenly, especially with his influence in so many good Malay songs.

“It’s the loss of someone who is so meaningful to the local music industry,” he told Bernama when met at S Atan’s residence in Taman Bukit Kajang here today, adding that he himself had several songs produced by S Atan, including three very popular Hari Raya songs.

“Personally, I respected him greatly. He was very strict, especially in the recording studio,” he added.

Meanwhile, S Atan’s sister, lyricist Fatah Hasan said that she and her brother were working on a project to produce several songs for a local female artiste.

She was slated to produce three songs and her brother intended to do five, but only managed to complete three.

“Insya-Allah, I will carry on to finish the project and the three songs my brother did will be the final masterpieces by S Atan,” she said.

S Atan, who died at home due to a lung infection, will be buried in the Sungai Kantan Muslim Cemetery in Kajang at 11 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, famous local entertainer, DJ Dave expressed his sadness at S Atan’s passing, and pointed out that his talent, dedication and spirit had left a deep impact on the local music industry.

“Today, I mourn the loss of a friend I really respected, a music genius who livened up so many unforgettable songs, including my hit songs, Menjelang Hari Raya and Kawan Setia,” he said in a statement tonight.

The Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT) chairman said that he had visited S Atan last month at home when he was sick, which has now become a meaningful memory to him.

“He was also worked hard in producing a song called Setia Perpaduan, my unity song I released last year - another sign of his undivided commitment to bring people together through music,” he said, as he conveyed his condolences to S Atan’s family.

“May he be blessed and placed among the faithful. Thank you, my friend, for the beautiful melodies and the memories you leave behind. You will always be remembered,” he said.

