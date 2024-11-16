Renowned composer S Atan passes away

KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned composer Datuk S Atan, 75, passed away this afternoon at his residence in Taman Bukit Kajang Baru, Selangor, due to a lung infection.

The heartbreaking news of the passing of S Atan, whose real name was Hashim Said, was confirmed by his wife Datin Norizan Yeob, when contacted by Bernama.

”Yes, my husband breathed his last at home,“ she said briefly.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Veteran Artistes Foundation chairperson Sandakiah Azez, shared that the late S Atan, originally from Singapore, had been unwell for over a month and had received treatment in hospital as recently as September.

“Since then, members of the association and I have frequently visited him at home. He had been on a ventilator, and his speech was not very clear,” she recalled.

“Datin Norizan informed us that her husband’s health had worsened since yesterday,” Sandakiah Azez shared.

She also mentioned that the funeral arrangements, including the funeral prayers, are expected to take place tomorrow morning.

S Atan was renowned for his catchy Melayu Deli songs, which were recorded by popular singers such as the late Datuk Sharifah Aini, the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad, Noor Kumalasari, Herman Tino, and Zaleha Hamid.

Among evergreen popular Raya songs he penned are, Menjelang Hari Raya, sung by Datuk DJ Dave; Dari Jauh Ku Pohon Maaf (Sudirman); Cahaya Aidilfitri (Black Dog Bone); Salam Aidilfitri (Datuk Jamal Abdillah); Hari Mulia (Datuk Sheila Majid); and Indah Beraya Di Desa (Azlina Aziz).