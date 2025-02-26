SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is considering providing an additional Special Financial Aid (BKK) 2 to all state civil servants as well as state assemblymen.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the matter would be brought for discussion at the upcoming State Executive Council (MMKN) meeting.

“The MMKN will consider this special BKK2 ‘duit raya’ payment,” he said in his closing speech at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

During the tabling of the Selangor Budget 2025 last year, Amirudin announced that Selangor state civil servants would receive BKK equivalent to two months’ salary, to be paid in stages.

The payment is subject to various conditions, with one month’s salary to be disbursed on Dec 31, 2024, and the remaining month to be paid on March 25, 2025, in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, Amirudin also expressed his gratitude to all assemblymen for their continued commitment in raising questions, sharing views, and participating in debates throughout the state assembly sitting.

“Thank you to all assemblymen, as we have completed all presentations, debates, and responses to the questions raised by the honourable members.

“On behalf of the state government, I sincerely extend my wishes for a blessed Ramadan to all who observe it,” he said.

This sitting saw the discussion and approval of five motions, including the Motion of Thanks and Appreciation for the Royal Address by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, while 63 questions were answered over the seven-day sitting, which began on Feb 18.

The Selangor State Assembly has been adjourned to a date to be announced later.