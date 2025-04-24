SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will implement 11 immediate flood mitigation measures at flood-prone areas, such as Taman Sri Muda, Meru and Taman Seri Alam, in the state.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Ir Izham Hashim said the decision was reached at a special coordination meeting held yesterday between state executive councillors, several assemblymen, related local authorities as well as government agencies such as the Selangor Public Works Department and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

The DID presented long term and middle term plans along with immediate measures to tackle floods in the three areas during the meeting, he added.

“For Meru, unowned drains will be maintained and flag gates will be installed at Sungai Binjai as part of the Sungai Kapar Kecil and Sungai Kapar Besar flood mitigation plans. Booster pumps at Sungai Binjai will be activated as well,” he said in a statement here today.

For Taman Seri Muda, immediate measures taken include upgrading the aging drainage system to a higher level of protection, at least 20 average recurrence intervals for the entire area, he said.

“The damaged flap gate to Sungai Klang will also be replaced, and the Taman Sri Muda retention pond will be enlarged, with strengthening and upgrading of soil bunds at the banks of Sungai Klang and its construction along the banks of Sungai Rasau.

“Other measures include enforcement on trespassing on river land reserves and the shifting of utility cables and pipes that obstruct drains and the upgrade of the No 3 water control gate automated system,” Izham said, adding that the Selangor DID had also presented progress reports on the repair work done for the flood retention pond in Hillpark, Puncak Alam that broke for the second time, flooding Taman Seri Alam early yesterday morning.

He said Hillpark Resources had suggested several immediate measures to tackle the problem that will be implemented this week during discussions with the DID and residents’ association, adding that he would visit the area to chart the progress as well as the immediate and long-term measures agreed upon in the area.