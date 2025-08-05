KLANG: The Selangor government is open to collaborating with the Malaysian Occupational Therapy Association to strengthen in strengthening an inclusive and responsive public health ecosystem in the state.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the synergy can empower the field of public health, thus strengthening the efforts and initiatives on early mental health intervention programmes introduced by the state government, such as Selangor Mental Sihat (SEHAT).

She said the programme, which highlights topics related to people’s emotional and mental well-being, comprised several components like the SEHAT Hub Counsellor Programme, SEHAT Hotline as well as “Bicara Hati bersama Kaunselor” or “Pakar Psikologi” slots on SelangorFM radio.

“For a start, the State Health Department (JKNS) can start discussions with the Malaysian Occupational Therapy Association for cooperation in carrying out rehabilitation programmes for the communities in the 12 districts in the state.

“I believe that occupational therapists can play a key role in advocacy and promoting the services offered because there may be some in the community who do not know how to seek treatment and rehabilitation,” she said at the launching of the 2025 Malaysian Occupational Therapy National Conference (MOTNC) here today.

Also present were 2025 MOTNC chairman Dr Mohamad Qayum Mohamad Sabri; Malaysian Occupational Therapy Association president Assoc Prof Dr Ahmad Zamir Che Daud; and Nora Hamid, the head of the Occupational Therapy Rehabilitation Officer and Medical Therapist Profession of the Ministry of Health.

Jamaliah, meanwhile, said there is an urgent need to increase the number of occupational therapists in the country to meet the current demand, especially with the increased number of senior citizens, chronic diseases, mental health issues and special needs children.

“With a current ratio of only one occupational therapist for more than 10,000 people, Malaysia is still far behind when compared to Japan (1:100) and the United States (1:5,000).

“As such, more efforts, such as training more students, empowering the career pathway, expanding service opportunities and recognising the contribution of the profession, need to be implemented immediately for the welfare of the people,” she said.

Regarding the conference, Jamalliah said it has become an important platform to strengthen cross-sector collaboration networks, as well as a catalyst for new innovations in interventional approaches in Malaysia and to enhance the standards of the profession to a higher level.

The three-day conference is organised by the Malaysian Occupational Therapy Association, in collaboration with the Occupational Therapy Services of the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Department of Health and the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.