PETALING JAYA: A mother in Singapore is urgently seeking help to locate her 6-year-old son, Caleb, after he was allegedly abducted by his father and taken to Malaysia earlier this year.

Day Limonte, Caleb’s mother, turned to social media to share her heartbreak and raise awareness of her son’s disappearance.

ALSO READ: Four friends jailed three years for abducting 12-year-old girl

In a Facebook post, she said, “It’s been a long time since I last posted anything here, I wish I was posting about something happy but I’m here asking for help.

Earlier this year, my son, Caleb, was abducted by his father and taken to Malaysia. He has now been missing, without contact, for over 175 days.”

Desperate to reunite with her son, she wrote, “I’m trying to raise awareness of his abduction to hopefully get help from the right people to find and bring him back home.”

A dedicated website, “Help Find Caleb,“ has been launched to allow the public to provide any information on Caleb’s whereabouts.

Caleb’s parents divorced in 2021, and since then, Daylin has had full custody of him.

However, in May 2024, after a scheduled visit with his father, Luqman (also known as Luke Liang), Caleb was abducted and taken to Malaysia via Johor Bahru.

The abduction occurred without Daylin’s knowledge or permission, in violation of Singapore court orders.

The website further revealed, “Heartbreakingly, over the past 6 months, Luqman has made himself uncontactable and has not granted Daylin any access to her son.

“We continue to exhaust all possible legal means in Singapore and Malaysia to have Caleb returned home. Frustratingly, these court processes take time and the exact whereabouts of Caleb and Luqman remain unknown.”

“Please imagine this was your child. We ask that you help forward this website to your family and friends, so they can help watch the video taken by his mother, Daylin,” a column in the website read.

“If you know Caleb, or Luqman, or might have seen them, we ask that you please contact us so we can know more about their movements as we desperately try to track them down and return Caleb safely to Singapore.”