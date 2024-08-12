S. Thilagawathy found safe, left home voluntarily

KUANTAN: S. Thilagawathy, a 41-year-old woman reported missing in Karak, Bentong, on Nov 30, has been found safe.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said Thilagawathy had lodged a report at a police station in Perak, explaining that she had left home voluntarily.

“Thank you to all Malaysians, especially the Bentong community, for their cooperation in spreading the Dec 5 media alert, which eventually reached the individual in question,“ he said in a post on the Bentong police Facebook page today.

On Thursday, the media reported that police had received a missing person report from Thilagawathy’s husband on Nov 30, and had called on the public to provide any information regarding her whereabouts.