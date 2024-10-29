S’wak to conduct feasibility study on ocean thermal energy in Miri waters - Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak has identified the South China Sea in the waters near Miri, in the northern part of the state, of which it will conduct a feasibility study on Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) as part of the effort to diversify its renewable energy sources.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the area was selected because of its flat seabed and suitable depth.

“This technology is relevant for tropical areas with high sea surface temperatures, cold deep seawater, and the appropriate depth.”

“We are conducting a study...it may take about a year and a half...we already have data that enables us to harness energy from the sea,“ he said after officiating the Sarawak Sustainability Master Plan Conference here today.

Abang Johari stated that if the study is successful, this technology will allow Sarawak to generate excess energy for export to ASEAN countries.

“Green energy is highly needed in today’s world, which is why we also require individuals who can make investments in terms of funds, in addition to research,“ he said.

He added that, besides OTEC, Sarawak is also committed to exploring ways to generate kinetic energy from waves as an additional source of green energy.

Abang Johari previously stated that this effort aims to find renewable energy sources in addition to gas, hydropower, and solar energy.