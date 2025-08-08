Police warn Gaza rally participants to follow laws in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has issued a reminder to organisers and participants of the Malaysia Bangkit Untuk Gaza rally to strictly follow the law.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman stated that peaceful assembly is a constitutional right but must be conducted responsibly.

Prohibited items include sharp objects like metal rods, wooden sticks, knives, machetes, and pyrotechnics such as firecrackers and flares.

Banners containing racial, religious, or royal elements are banned, along with defamatory statements and bringing children to the rally.

ACP Sulizmie warned against rioting, disobeying authorities, or operating drones during the event.

He emphasised that firm action will be taken against those causing disturbances or extreme provocations.

PDRM aims to ensure public safety in Kuala Lumpur without disrupting daily activities or the economy.

Traffic congestion near the city centre is expected, but control measures will be implemented to minimise disruptions.

The rally, organised by the Humanity 4 Gaza Secretariat and Malaysian Ulama Association, is expected to draw around 5,000 participants.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the Dang Wangi police hotline at 03-26977099. - Bernama