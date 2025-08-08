Lewandowski injury casts doubt on Barcelona season opener

BARCELONA striker Robert Lewandowski faces a race against time to be fit for the new La Liga season after suffering a hamstring injury.

The club confirmed the Polish forward has a thigh problem but did not provide a timeline for his recovery.

Lewandowski will miss Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Como due to the setback.

His absence raises concerns about his availability for Barcelona’s league opener against Mallorca on August 16.

The 36-year-old scored 42 goals in 52 games across all competitions last season.

His contributions were instrumental as Barcelona secured a domestic treble under manager Hansi Flick.

- AFP