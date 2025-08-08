Anwar meets MUFG chairman to boost Malaysia-Japan investments

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) chairman Kanetsugu Mike for a courtesy visit in Putrajaya.

The meeting focused on Malaysia’s push for high-value investments in technology, AI, and green energy under the MADANI government.

Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s open economy policy and strong bilateral ties with Japan to foster a supportive investment climate.

MUFG, a global financial leader in Malaysia since 1957, aids Japanese investments in manufacturing and industrial growth.

The Prime Minister acknowledged MUFG’s recent MoU with MIDA to fast-track investments in key sectors. - Bernama