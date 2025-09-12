Sabah activates district disaster committees as floods hit 396 people

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has ordered the immediate activation of all district disaster management committees across Sabah.

He emphasised that this activation is particularly crucial for flood-prone areas given the current unpredictable weather conditions.

The move aims to ensure optimal readiness and coordination among security agencies, technical departments, and local authorities.

Hajiji stated that this preparedness will enable faster mobilisation of aid, including rescue operations, victim evacuations, and relief centre supplies.

He also urged residents to heed weather alerts from the Malaysian Meteorological Department and follow official instructions to ensure their safety.

The Sabah state disaster management committee reported that 396 individuals from 126 families have already been evacuated in Beaufort and Penampang. – Bernama