Sabah assembly: 13 high-impact water supply projects underway

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 13 high-impact water supply development projects have been implemented or are currently underway as part of long-term measures to ensure sufficient water supply for Sabah, the state assembly was told today.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said these projects are being carried out under each five-year Malaysia Plan, covering the Kudat, West Coast, Interior, Sandakan and Tawau divisions.

“These projects aim to ensure an adequate water supply to meet demand and to improve the existing infrastructure under the Sabah State Water Department (JANS), making it more sustainable in the long term,” he said.

Shahelmey, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the state government’s policy speech delivered by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Musa Aman, involving his ministry during the state legislative assembly sitting.

He said the projects include the Tawau Water Supply Scheme Phase III – design and construction of a water dam; construction of the Kundasang Water Treatment Plant; construction of a new Semporna Water Treatment Plant; Lahad Datu Water Supply Scheme Phase 1; and the capacity upgrade of the Telibong II Water Treatment Plant.

Other projects include the upgrading of the Kota Marudu Water Supply System; capacity enhancement of the Kogopon Water Treatment Plant, including the main pipeline; upgrading the Sandakan Water Supply System including storage tanks; and construction of the Cinta Mata 2 Water Treatment Plant in Tawau.

Additionally, it involves the upgrading of the Kasigui Water Treatment Plant for the Putatan district; construction of a Water Treatment Plant, distribution system and storage tank for the Sri Putatan Bikang area in Lahad Datu; the National Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Programme Phase 2 under Approach 1; and the Ulu Padas Water Supply Scheme (SBAUP) Phase 1.

“The construction of the Tawau dam involves a capacity of 30 million cubic metres, while the new Water Treatment Plants in Kundasang, Semporna, Lahad Datu, Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Putatan, Tawau and Beaufort will have a combined total capacity of 630 million litres of water per day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, when winding up the debate for his ministry, said a total of 4,028 units of Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) homes had been built as of April 8, with construction costs between RM80,000 and RM85,000 each.

He said this represents 90 per cent of the total quota of Rumah Mesra SMJ homes allocated for underprivileged Sabah residents, particularly those in the poor and hardcore poor categories, for the years 2022 through last year. The remaining 10 per cent (454 units) are still under construction.

“For this year’s quota, all are still in the pre-implementation phase. However, my ministry currently does not allow the construction of houses over water, including in sea areas, rivers and riverbanks.

“This decision was made based on lessons from the People’s Housing Project programme (PPRT) over water, which eventually experienced damage and collapse due to erosion and water currents. Additionally, the safety of occupants must be considered, and construction costs are expected to exceed the ceiling,” he said.