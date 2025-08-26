Malaysian traveller visits 50 countries, says home way better

TRAVEL changes you. It broadens your horizons, shifts your perspectives, and makes you appreciate the beauty of the world. But sometimes, it also makes you realise just how special home truly is.

For one Malaysian traveller who has visited 50 countries across the globe, from the grand streets of Europe to the bustling markets of Asia, the journey led her to a simple but powerful truth:

“Some things... Malaysians just do better.”

ALSO READ: “It’s really nice, wow” - British tourist in awe of KL, says its “planned really well”

“In many parts of the world, diversity means different communities living side by side. But in Malaysia, diversity isn’t just about coexisting — it’s about celebrating and embracing one another,” @nolaaaaaaaaaa99 wrote in her TikTok post.

“Here, you’ll see friends of all races lepak together at mamaks.t.

“You’ll hear uncles on the roadside speaking a mix of Malay, English, Hindi and Chinese.

“You’ll even find halal versions of char kuey teow so everyone can enjoy it.”

As the traveller puts it: “This isn’t just living with culture. This is celebrating it, and making space for everyone.”

Travelling also gave her a new perspective on value for money.

“In Malaysia, RM100 might get you a whole Airbnb apartment. Overseas, RM120 often only stretches far enough for a bed in a shared hostel.

“A decent meal with soup costs around RM15 here. In many global cities she visited, RM15 barely buys a tiny bowl of soup,” she wrote.

She also touches on the kindness and generosity of Malaysians.

She shares a memorable story: “My phone was stolen once and I just went to a 99speedmart and ask if the staff if he can send me to balai police. And he did, and did not ask for anything in return.”

She also notes that small, everyday connections, like building “a bond with your local mamak aneh who remembers your order every time,“ are what make the country “feel warm and more at home.”

For anyone who has struggled with public transport, Malaysia’s system is a breath of fresh air. The post argues that the country’s “metros, trains, and buses are pretty solid. Well connected, affordable, and clean.”

She highlights the widespread availability of air conditioning in places like “malls, hotels, and even public transport.” She adds, “Travel a bit and you’ll realize not sweating in the metro and smelling everyone’s body odour is a privilege.”

Food lovers will be happy to know that Malaysia is a culinary paradise.

She states, “This is the thing I miss most when I’m away,“ explaining that if you want Japanese food, you can “probably find 30 Japanese foods nearby.”

This variety isn’t limited to just local dishes; you can find everything from “Shawarma” to “American food.”

She notes that this love for options extends beyond food, too, as you can find both budget-friendly cars and luxury cars “within reach.”

She also mentions the quality of healthcare, calling it “pretty decent.”

She contrasts it with a poor experience in Europe where “the place was rundown, doctors were outside smoking” and she was told to go somewhere else because the doctors “didn’t speak English.”

In Malaysia, it’s a different story: “because Malaysia is so diverse, doctors can usually speak multiple languages.”

While she admits Malaysia isn’t “the cleanest in the world,“ she praises the general hygiene.