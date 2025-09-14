Sabah CM holds emergency meeting on east coast power outage

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor convened an emergency meeting at Sri Gaya today to address the major power outage affecting Sabah’s east coast since yesterday.

The Sabah Chief Minister Department stated that Hajiji and other attendees received a briefing from Sabah Electricity chief operating officer Mohd Yusmanizam Mohd Yusof.

Mohd Yusmanizam explained that the outage resulted from a collapsed Kolopis-Segaliud 275kV tower swept away by a landslide in Kampung Kolopis, Penampang.

He reported that the Sabah Electricity crisis team has been mobilised and is currently implementing the reconnection of the Kolopis-Segaliud power line.

Mohd Yusmanizam indicated that weather permitting, power connection works could be completed within two days.

Hajiji acknowledged the challenging nature of the restoration works while emphasising the need for caution during the process.

The Chief Minister instructed Sabah Electricity to maintain regular public updates on work progress and continuously monitor the situation due to inclement weather conditions.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong and Sabah National Security Council director Datuk Yahya Sulaiman also attended the emergency meeting. – Bernama