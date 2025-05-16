TUARAN: The Sabah Ministry of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing and its agencies have been allocated over RM162 million this year to implement various social programmes that benefit the people.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said RM76.29 million of the allocation is for the benefit of persons with disabilities (PwD), senior citizens, single mothers, children and orphans through the implementation of various specifically targeted assistance schemes.

“Meanwhile, RM956,000 is allocated for programmes on people’s wellbeing, covering aspects of family, consumerism, women’s development and healthy lifestyles,“ he said at the opening of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development’s (KPWKM) Kembara Kasih Programme and the opening of the Sabah Mobile Local Social Support Centre (PSSS) here today.

Also present was Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Hajiji said RM550,000 was channelled to the Sabah Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (PEMADAM) for programmes to curb drug abuse, especially among school students.

He said KPWKM had also channelled various forms of assistance and services to the people of Sabah, including the Sabah Flood Disaster Assistance 2025.

The allocation included by the National Welfare Foundation of RM300,000 and RM2.1 million allocated for the needs of 384 relief centres in the state.

According to the Chief Minister, under the Federal Financial Assistance Programme, RM330 million had been allocated, of which RM315 million is for distribution to 45,572 aid recipients under the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Regarding the launch of the mobile One-Stop Social Support Centre (PSSS) Hajiji described the initiative as a timely and necessary response to the nation’s growing mental health crisis.

This comes in light of reports from the Health Ministry, revealing that more than five million Malaysians are currently struggling with depression, anxiety and stress, alongside a concerning rise in suicide cases.

“It is hoped that this mobile PSSS will be able to reach rural communities and provide much-needed psychosocial support, including for those affected by divorce, abuse, unemployment and financial burdens,“ he said.

The KPWKM 2025 Kembara Kasih programme involves two main zones in Sabah, namely Tuaran, Papar and Penampang (Zone 1) as well as Lahad Datu, Kunak and Tawau (Zone 2), bringing together various government agencies to deliver comprehensive welfare services to the people.