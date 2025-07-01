Sabah Customs seizes drugs worth RM2.89 million

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) successfully seized 98.33 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine and cannabis worth RM2.89 million in three separate raids in Sabah recently.

Sabah Customs assistant director-general, Siti Mang said the first seizure took place on November 28, when their Sabah Zone Narcotics Branch intercepted three packages suspected to contain drugs at the Mas Kargo warehouse.

“Upon inspection, we discovered 60.977 kg of crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine with an estimated value of RM1.95 million,“ she told reporters here today, adding that the second operation at the same location on Dec 9 led to the seizure of two more packages of methamphetamine weighing 20.201 kg, worth about RM696,114.

The last operation was conducted at the Pos Aviation facility in Kota Kinabalu between Nov 28 and Dec 20, with 28 packages containing 17.15 kgs of cannabis worth RM250,038.30 seized.

In addition, a Customs enforcement team in Kota Kinabalu inspected a container at Sepanggar Port on Jan 2 and found 50 boxes of chewing tobacco valued at RM38,500, with unpaid taxes amounting to RM156,310.

“The importer failed to present the necessary import permit for the goods. These are prohibited items and their importation is only allowed with a valid permit,“ she said.