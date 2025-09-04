Sabah Customs seizes firecrackers, drugs worth over RM2 million

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) Sabah branch seized firecrackers and fireworks valued at more than RM1 million during raids in Lahad Datu and Sandakan last month.

State Customs acting assistant director-general Saidin Jalaluddin said on March 18, a team from the Lahad Datu Enforcement Division raided a building at Jalan Airport, Lahad Datu.

“A total of 1,482 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks, valued at RM1.13 million with duties or taxes amounting to RM737,239, were seized,” he said in a press conference today.

In a separate case, Saidin said that on March 11, a team from the Semporna Enforcement Division’s Operations unit raided the Semporna-Kota Kinabalu Bus Terminal and seized two boxes containing drugs.

Upon inspection, the boxes were found to contain packages wrapped in black plastic, suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing 40.787 kilogrammes and estimated to be worth RM1.3 million.

“The modus operandi involved concealing and smuggling the drugs through the bus terminal to evade detection by authorities,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.