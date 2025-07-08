Sabah degazettes 16,000 ha forest reserve for development

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state assembly has passed the Forest Enactment (Amendment) Bill 2025, degazetting 16,728.9 hectares of forest reserves to facilitate socioeconomic development.

The bill, tabled by Assistant Minister to the Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, was approved by a majority voice vote after deliberation by seven assemblymen.

The affected reserves include Sipitang Forest Reserve (15,978 ha), Safoda Kinarut (320.9 ha), Sungai Tiagau (162 ha), Bengkoka Peninsula (158 ha), Trus Madi (55 ha), Umas-Umas (28 ha), Sungai Serudong (23 ha), Kudat (3 ha), and Tawau (1 ha). Nizam clarified that the degazettement aims to settle 12,012 residents from 40 villages across districts like Sipitang, Tenom, and Tawau, while also supporting the Serudong-Simanggaris ICQS Complex construction.

He assured that the state government has identified replacement land to maintain forest reserve coverage, resulting in only a 0.47% reduction. Sabah retains 3.55 million hectares of forest reserves.

Nizam emphasized that the decision prioritizes rural welfare, with thorough evaluations ensuring minimal ecological impact. The state is also gazetting new protected areas under Section 5A of the Forest Enactment 1968. - Bernama