Sabah distributes STR cash aid to unbanked B40 recipients

KOTA KINABALU: Direct cash assistance under the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) scheme is being disbursed at 36 locations across 16 interior districts in Sabah, to reach eligible low-income recipients without bank accounts.

The outreach programme, which began on June 21 and will continue until July 30, targets beneficiaries from the B40 income group who may otherwise be excluded from receiving government aid due to limited access to banking services.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Sabah State Treasury, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), the state government and related agencies.

Qualified recipients are invited to collect their payments from designated locations between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, and are required to present their original MyKad or birth certificate for verification.

Recipients or their registered representatives who are unable to attend the scheduled sessions may collect their payments at the nearest BSN branch from Aug 3 to Dec 31.

In addition to cash disbursements, the programme also offers related services, including new BSN account openings, on-site financial advice and payment verification. It also includes assistance with new applications, status checks and updates to STR applications via LHDN counters.

“There remains a segment of eligible recipients in Sabah, particularly in remote areas, who do not have bank accounts and have yet to collect their STR payments,” the statement said.