SANDAKAN: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will hold discussions with Pakatan Harapan (PH) on potential cooperation between the two coalitions ahead of the 17th Sabah State Election.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the date for the meeting has yet to be decided.

“We are part of the current government. Insya-Allah, we will hold discussions with PH in the near future,” Hajiji told reporters at the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Sungai Sibuga Division Aidilfitri Open House at the Sri Libaran Multipurpose Hall here today.

Hajiji, on the last day of the State Legislative Assembly’s current sitting on Thursday, hinted that GRS was likely to maintain its cooperation with PH in facing the upcoming state election, despite Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) also announcing a similar intention to work with PH.

Hajiji stressed that any decision on election collaboration would ultimately be made by the party or coalition that currently leads the government.

“The state government is GRS-PH Plus - that is clear. But in politics, we seek what is best to unite the people. Our priority is political stability in Sabah,” he said.

“Nonetheless, our doors remain open to those who wish to work with us. But let it be clear that today’s government is GRS-PH Plus, and it is we who will determine our partners for the upcoming election.”

GRS is comprised of several component parties, namely Gagasan Rakyat, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).