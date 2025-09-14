Sabah Electricity implements three measures to restore east coast power

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd will implement three immediate measures to restore power supply to six affected districts on the east coast of Sabah.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar stated the first step involves creating a temporary bypass from the Kimanis to Segaliud transmission line.

“We will carry this out within two days, starting today,“ he told a special media conference.

He explained that approximately 70,000 users will experience supply shortages during peak load periods until the bypass is completed.

Sabah Electricity will implement rotational electricity rationing on the east coast during peak hours before the bypass is finished.

The second measure involves installing two emergency restoration system towers similar to those used in Ranau last year.

“This structure will be installed at the tower number 5 site which collapsed near Kampung Sarapong, Penampang,“ he added.

Mohd Yaakob noted the installation of these two towers is expected to take eight days and will help stabilise supply.

The third step involves building a permanent tower in the same area after completing the temporary tower installation.

“We are hoping for good weather so that we can implement all three measures,“ he said.

Sabah Electricity currently divides its grid systems into “Sandakan Island” and “Tawau Island” by activating local power stations.

This includes utilising Independent Power Producer facilities in Sandakan and Tawau, though supply capacity remains limited.

The Sandakan Island system covers Kinabatangan and Beluran districts while the Tawau Island system serves Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.

The electricity supply disruption occurred after tower number 5 near Kampung Sarapong collapsed due to a landslide. – Bernama