Sabah expects 50,000 at National Day parade with scooter riders debut

KOTA KINABALU: Approximately 50,000 attendees are anticipated for the Sabah-level National Day 2025 celebrations along Jalan Tun Fuad Stevens on 31 August.

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun confirmed that Sabah Day festivities will follow on the same evening with diverse and engaging programmes.

The National Day parade will include 157 contingents from schools, higher learning institutions, uniformed bodies, voluntary associations, and non-governmental organisations.

Masidi announced that 50 scooter riders will join the parade for the first time as a new contingent this year.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor are scheduled to attend the morning event.

Public attendees are encouraged to arrive early due to expected crowding from 6am based on last year’s experience.

Sabah Day celebrations will continue at Padang Merdeka in the evening following the morning National Day events.

A flag-raising campaign launched on 1 August has received positive response from businesses and the public statewide.

Masidi urged all Sabahans to display the national flag throughout August as a symbol of love and dedication to Malaysia. – Bernama