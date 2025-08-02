Sabah flood evacuees increase, Sarawak numbers decline

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sabah has risen, while Sarawak has recorded a decline as of 4 pm today.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of evacuees has increased to 721 individuals from 212 families, up from 695 from 189 families this morning.

It said the PPS in Keningau has been closed and all evacuees have returned home but the numbers in Beaufort and Kinabatangan continue to rise, with an increasing trend of evacuations.

Currently, 430 people (137 families) are housed in three PPS in Beaufort, 278 people (71 families) in two PPS in Kinabatangan, and 13 people (four families) in Tambunan.

“Six PPS have been opened, three in Beaufort, two in Kinabatangan, and one in Tambunan,“ the statement said.

Over in SARAWAK, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the situation is improving, with the number of evacuees continuing to decline to 3,454, down from 3,921 this morning.

Meanwhile, two more PPS, one each in Sibu and Sarikei, have been closed, leaving 19 still in operation across the state.

The report also noted a decrease in evacuees in Bintulu, where the number has dropped to 1,836 from 1,868 across five PPS, while in Sibu, it has fallen to 737 across five PPS, compared to 983 this morning.

In Mukah, the number of evacuees has reduced to 607, down from 614, while in Miri, the figure has dropped significantly to 274 from 443 this morning.