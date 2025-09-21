Sabah flood victims decrease to 439, Sarawak numbers unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres in Sabah has decreased significantly this morning while Sarawak’s figures remain unchanged.

Sabah’s flood victim count dropped to 439 people from 128 families compared to 892 people from 273 families yesterday evening.

The State Disaster Management Committee confirmed all victims are housed across four relief centres in Penampang, Membakut and Papar districts.

Papar and Penampang districts both show decreasing victim numbers while Membakut maintains 192 evacuees.

Fifty-three villages remain affected by flooding with Penampang having 24 villages, Papar 20 and Membakut nine villages impacted.

Sarawak continues to host 17 people from five families at the Dewan Suarah Marudi relief centre in Miri.

The Long Teru river station remains at the danger level of 8.77 metres while Marudi station holds at 4.17 metres. – Bernama