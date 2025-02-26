Sabah floods: 87 people evacuated in Telupid

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 87 people from 23 families have been evacuated to two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Telupid due to flooding as of 8 pm today.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said 67 people from 17 families were relocated to the PPS at Dewan Kampung Rancangan Nagoh, while 20 people from six families were moved to Balai Raya Kampung Maau.

According to the committee, two more PPS -- Dewan Kampung Bambangan and Masjid Lama Kampung Gana Jati -- are still in the process of receiving evacuees.

“The number of evacuees at the two PPS continues to rise tonight,” the statement said.

Telupid is an interior district in Sabah, located more than 200 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, Paitan is the latest district to be hit by floods, with a temporary relief centre opened tonight.

Paitan District Disaster Management Committee chairman Joloning Joe Majambu, in a separate statement, said that the house of the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) chairman of Kampung Kokos has been turned into a relief centre for flood victims.

“The Paitan district has now been declared a flood disaster area, and flood victims are currently being relocated to the relief centre,” said Joloning, who is also the Paitan District Officer.

Paitan is another inland district in Sabah, located more than 230 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu.