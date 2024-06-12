Sabah Forestry Department denies Sarawak Report’s illegal logging in the state

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Forestry Department (SFD) has denied allegations in two articles published by the Sarawak Report regarding illegal logging in the state.

The articles are ‘Illegal Logging In Sabah’, which was published last Dec 1 and “Sabah Forestry Admits Log Extraction and Export – Says Timber is Disease Ridden” on Dec 3.

SFD, in a statement here today, said The Sarawak Report falsely cited a press release it (SFD) issued on the latter article.

“This is an irresponsible act done with malicious intent by the Sarawak Report. The Sabah Forestry Department will lodge a police report,“ read the statement.

Regarding the allegation by the Sarawak Report, as contained in the first article, that timber is being flushed out without proper dues being paid, SFD said is incorrect.

On the issue of the Ceratocystis wilt disease outbreak, SFD said that in coordination with the Sabah Foundation, they are taking steps to contain and eliminate the threat posed by the disease.

It said the issue was discussed by the State Legislative Assembly at its sitting last month.