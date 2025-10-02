Rexit appoints Jason Yong as new CFO as the company gears up for new growth chapter

KUALA LUMPUR: Rexit Bhd, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for the insurance and financial services industries, has appointed Jason Yong Qun Yong as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 1, 2025.

According to a Bursa Malaysia filing, Yong will succeed Chan Shih Fei, who is retiring after serving as the company’s CFO since 2004.

Rexit chairman Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz welcomed Yong as the new CFO of Rexit, adding that Yong’s proven track record and unique skill-set will play a pivotal role as the company continue to strengthen operations and position for long-term growth.

“His expertise will further enhance our financial discipline and ensure that we remain well-prepared from a corporate governance and financial standpoint to deliver sustainable value creation to our shareholders and stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Yong is a highly experienced finance professional with over 15 years of expertise in financial management, corporate restructuring, and governance.

A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants, he is deeply committed to financial integrity and operational excellence.

Yong began his career with KPMG and BDO, gaining a strong foundation in internal controls, statutory reporting and risk assessment.

He later progressed into financial controller roles, where he was instrumental in corporate restructurings, the implementation of GST-compliant systems and preparations for a potential IPO.

Before joining Rexit, Yong served as a senior financial advisor at a boutique consultancy specialising in high-growth technology sectors.

In this capacity, he worked closely with the leadership of emerging digital companies, guiding them through the challenges of rapid scaling.

His contributions included establishing robust financial infrastructures, enhancing forecasting capabilities and implementing governance frameworks that strengthened investor confidence and supported long-term sustainability.

Rexit also expressed its heartfelt appreciation to Chan for her two decades of invaluable service and dedication to the company.

Throughout her tenure, she played an instrumental role in strengthening Rexit’s financial stewardship and supporting its growth journey.

The company also extends its warmest wishes to her as she embarks on a new chapter in her life.