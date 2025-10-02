Malaysia’s reforms and innovation boost investor confidence globally

SINGAPORE: Investor confidence is returning to Malaysia due to government reforms and economic innovation according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He stated Malaysia’s stronger global competitiveness results from deliberate strategy rather than coincidence.

“Our exports are diversifying with green technologies, medical devices and digital services expanding as new growth pillars,“ he told the Milken Institute’s Asia Summit 2025.

Tengku Zafrul explained Malaysia’s three-pronged approach involves industrial reform, innovation and green strategy.

Industrial reforms focus on upgrading manufacturing through digitalisation and sustainability measures.

Malaysia is advancing in semiconductor design and research beyond traditional assembly roles.

The minister emphasised disciplined implementation signals Malaysia’s determination to move up value chains.

Malaysia’s green investment strategy positions the country to lead in renewable energy and sustainable finance.

Cross-border initiatives like the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone integrate regional supply chains.

ASEAN continues as an economic bright spot with 4.2% growth projected this year.

Regional trade in goods reached US$3.8 trillion last year while foreign direct investment grew 8.5%.

Tengku Zafrul noted ASEAN serves as a crucial bridge between major global powers.

Malaysia remains committed to maintaining ASEAN’s openness and inclusivity during its chairmanship.

“We make no apologies for our fierce neutrality or prioritising the ASEAN Way,“ he concluded. – Bernama