Sabah launches PRIME mobile system to boost disaster communication readiness

TAWAU: The Sabah-level Mobile Integrated Radio and Internet Communication System (PRIME) launched today enhances communication preparedness during disasters and emergencies, particularly in areas experiencing network disruptions or connectivity issues.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that two PRIME units now exist nationwide, with the other already operational in Peninsular Malaysia.

“This PRIME system will be used specifically when disasters strike, and it will assist the teams to carry out operations, especially in areas where lines are cut or where there is no internet connection at all,“ he stated.

He recalled how the Batang Kali landslide tragedy two years ago encountered internet problems that hampered both security personnel and media practitioners during rescue operations.

Fahmi spoke to reporters after officiating the Sabah-level PRIME launch at the National Information Dissemination Centre in Kampung Sungai Imam during the Hari Bersama Komuniti programme.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa also attended the launch event.

Fahmi announced that PRIME technology will expand to other needy areas, aligning with the government’s commitment to enhancing communications efficiency during disasters.

He elaborated that PRIME will also serve communities lacking internet access, with the Sabah unit initially deploying to the Kalabakan parliamentary constituency.

“We will bring PRIME to the area and implement various programmes, such as the Safe Internet Campaign and e-Health, as well as improve digital literacy among the communities,“ he added.

PRIME is a vehicle-based mobile communication system by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission equipped with satellite, cellular networks, mobile radio, Wi-Fi and drone support.

The system can assist disaster rescue operations through collaboration with relevant agencies for greater speed and effectiveness.

Fahmi also presented contributions under the Didik Kasih Peranti MADANI programme to outstanding SPM and STPM students during the community event.

He distributed appointment letters to NADI Advisory Panel chairmen for the Kalabakan, Tawau and Lahad Datu parliamentary constituencies. – Bernama