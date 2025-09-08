France defender Kimpembe leaves PSG for Qatar Sports Club

FRANCE international defender Presnel Kimpembe has departed Paris Saint-Germain to join Qatar Sports Club.

The 30-year-old centre-back spent his entire professional career at PSG but was entering the final year of his contract.

Kimpembe made only five appearances since suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in February 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain described Kimpembe as forever remaining a major player in their history through an official statement.

The French defender earned 28 international caps with his last appearance coming in June 2022.

Kimpembe featured once during France’s triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia. – AFP