Trump booed at US Open after visit delays men’s final by 30 minutes

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump’s presence at the US Open men’s final caused a 30-minute delay as thousands of tennis fans faced enhanced security checks before entering the venue.

The president received a mixed reception with loud boos and some cheers when shown on screen during the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

An AFP journalist observed approximately 250 people still waiting in stagnant security lines by the start of the second set, with one South African couple reporting over an hour’s wait.

This marked Trump’s first appearance at the tournament since 2015, when he and his wife Melania were similarly booed upon arrival as presidential candidates.

Spanish star Alcaraz stated he would try to ignore the commotion but appreciated the attention Trump’s visit brought to tennis.

Tournament sponsor Rolex hosted Trump in its stadium box alongside its CEO and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, despite recent 39% tariffs imposed on Switzerland.

Trump has attended numerous sporting events since returning to office, receiving varied receptions from crowds at different venues.

The president plans to attend the Ryder Cup later this month and is preparing to host a UFC fight on White House grounds.

He has promoted the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as part of what he calls America’s “Golden Age” under his leadership.

Trump last visited New York intermittently during his criminal trial last year and is expected to return for a September 11 baseball game and UN General Assembly address. – AFP