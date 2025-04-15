Sabah legislators press for fix to ‘three-pronged’ infrastructure issues

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah state lawmakers today urged the government and relevant stakeholders to address the long-standing infrastructure issues hindering the daily lives of the state’s residents.

During the Sabah Legislative Assembly’s debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Government Policy Speech by Governor Tun Musa Aman, Datuk Jafry Ariffin (BN-Sukau) emphasised the ongoing challenges of water supply, electricity and road infrastructure in rural areas.

Jafry said his constituency frequently receives complaints regarding water shortages, often due to leaks or supply disruptions, with no prior notice given to the affected residents.

“This leaves people without access to clean water for days, sometimes even weeks,” he said, urging the government to prioritise villages in island and remote areas.

He also proposed implementing initiatives such as tube well projects, especially in hard-to-reach communities.

Jafry also raised concerns about the electricity supply in remote villages such as Kampung Abai, Kampung Tidung, Kampung Dagat, Kampung Mumiang Kem, Kampung Selogong and Kampung Sri Ganda.

He noted that the state’s road conditions, especially in rural villages, present risks to residents.

“The completion of the Pan Borneo Highway is crucial, but many villages still require substantial road improvements,” he added, calling for a comprehensive study to assess the necessary infrastructure to connect rural communities.

Meanwhile, appointed assemblyman Datuk Dr Aliakbar Gulasan suggested that government agencies improve communication with the public by utilising social media more effectively and allowing for a more open engagement in receiving feedback from the public on infrastructure issues.

Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin (GRS-Nabawan) said many rural areas, including Nabawan, still lack access to basic amenities such as clean water, electricity and proper roads.

He also mentioned delays in critical infrastructure projects, including upgrading two bridges leading to Nabawan and improving roads connecting Kampung Pemunterian to Kampung Mesopoh.

Sabah State Assembly deputy speaker Datuk Al-Hambra Tun Juhar then adjourned the session until the following day.