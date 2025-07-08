Sabah libraries attract 474,399 visitors in first half of 2025

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Library welcomed 474,399 visitors in the first six months of 2025, reflecting strong public interest in its services.

The figure was shared at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly by Assistant Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Harun Durabi.

Last year, the state’s entire library network recorded 1.34 million visitors. To maintain and increase engagement, the library organises various initiatives and programmes year-round. “To boost visitor numbers, the library regularly conducts various initiatives and programmes throughout the year,“ said Harun.

Upcoming events include Library Week in August and the Children’s Literature and Arts Festival in October. These activities aim to encourage reading habits among different age groups.

In response to a supplementary question, Harun highlighted efforts to enhance digital access. The library is providing tablets at 10 branches to facilitate e-book usage, particularly in rural areas. “This effort aims to draw more users, especially in rural areas, to utilise library resources,“ he explained. - Bernama