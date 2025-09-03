Sabah PKR divisions back no contest for party’s top two posts

KOTA KINABALU: The PKR divisions in Sabah have expressed their support for a motion that the posts of party President and Deputy President remain uncontested in the upcoming party elections in May.

Sabah PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Mustafa Sakmud said the decision is essential to prevent internal conflicts and to ensure the party remains strong in facing future challenges.

He said that while PKR upholds democratic rights and does not bar anyone from contesting, he urged all members to prioritise the stability of the party.

“Twenty-four divisions have held meetings, except for Beaufort, which is currently facing a flood disaster. Division leaders proposed a motion agreeing that the President and Deputy President positions should remain uncontested. We hope this can be realised.

“Currently, our President (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) is also the Prime Minister, and the party’s top leadership occupies key ministerial positions. So it would be beneficial for these positions to remain uncontested,“ he said today.

He said this at a press conference following the Sabah PKR Political Bureau Meeting, chaired by Datuk Seri Christina Liew.

PKR’s International Bureau Chairman, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, was also previously reported as saying that the party might not permit contests for the President and Deputy President positions.

PKR previously announced that elections for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Women’s Central Leadership Council (MPWP), and Youth Central Leadership Council (MPAMKP) will take place on May 24.

Meanwhile, in response to Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s statement that the party will go solo in the upcoming Sabah state election, Mustafa said that PKR has its own approach.

“If anyone feels they are strong enough, go ahead and contest solo, and we will see the outcome. But logically, in the context of both national and state politics, we cannot rule out cooperation with allies,“ he said.