Sabah PKR leaders urged to donate SARA aid to needy communities

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR leaders, including those holding positions in state and federal government-linked companies, have been asked to donate their Rahmah Basic Contribution (SARA) to the needy.

Sabah PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said that party leaders in the state are encouraged to support SARA recipients, especially those from the B40 group, in their respective areas.

“It is better for us to increase our charitable deeds and receive blessings by contributing to those who are in greater need,“ he told reporters after handing over SARA aid to B40 families at Bataras Supermarket.

Mustapha, who is also Deputy Minister of Higher Education, said the aid handover marked the symbolic launch of the ‘pass it forward’ initiative, extending the one-off RM100 SARA contribution to those in need.

The Sepanggar MP said that following the handover, Sabah PKR division chiefs will also implement the initiative in their respective constituencies.

He also encouraged Malaysians, especially those in the M40 and T20 income groups, to participate in the initiative as a way to support the welfare of the needy.

SARA recipient Wong Kon Foh, 71, said the contribution he received today was very meaningful for his family, who rely solely on collecting empty cans for an income of about RM200 per month.

He said the aid is essential to his family, who depend on him for support as he cares for his two children with disabilities, who rely on welfare assistance.

On Aug 31, PKR Deputy President Nurul Izzah Anwar called on the party’s elected representatives and the public who can afford it to ‘pass it forward’ by giving the RM100 SARA aid they received to those in need.

The one-off RM100 SARA aid began disbursement on Aug 31 via MyKad, benefiting 22 million Malaysians with a 2 billion ringgit allocation.

All citizens aged 18 and above, regardless of category, are eligible to receive the aid, which can be redeemed cashlessly at selected supermarkets using their MyKad. – Bernama