Malaysian leaders urge Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad for unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called upon Malaysian Muslims to emulate the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad in their daily lives and strengthen mutual love to ensure the country continues to excel globally.

He stated that this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration with the theme “Membangun Ummah MADANI” encourages Muslims to deepen their faith and reinforce unity as the foundation of a dignified nation and moral society.

“Alhamdulillah, this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration coincides with the 68th National Month and Malaysia Day,“ he said in a Facebook post, adding that the Prophet’s values of determination, patience and love should guide Malaysia toward unity and prosperity.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof reminded Muslims to regard Prophet Muhammad’s leadership as the highest example in administration, justice and care for people.

He emphasized that the Prophet built a civilization founded on morality, trustworthiness and mercy-based policies, with his Sunnah extending beyond ritual worship to include leadership principles and governance of plural societies.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar urged the public to emulate the Prophet’s noble character and engage in community activities that foster unity and spread Islamic knowledge.

He highlighted the importance of promoting “rahmatan lil ‘alamin” values as the world faces economic, social and moral challenges, noting that building the Ummah MADANI means continuing the Prophet’s legacy of creating a progressive and just society.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil extended Maulidur Rasul greetings, encouraging everyone to strive toward emulating the Prophet’s noble character in their daily lives.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir reminded Muslims to take the Prophet as their ultimate role model in leadership and building a compassionate society, describing his birth as a blessing for all creation that perfects morality and nurtures love for knowledge. – Bernama