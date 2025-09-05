Kedah PMR 2025 draws 29,560 visitors on successful first day

BALING: The Kedah edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme recorded an attendance of 29,560 visitors on its opening day at the Baling District Council Sports Complex.

The Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit noted the turnout was very encouraging as it surpassed the initial target of 25,000 visitors for the entire event.

Themed ‘Rakyat Prihatin, Negara Aman, Masa Depan Terjamin’, the programme’s second day saw a continuous flood of visitors arriving from 9 am despite cloudy weather.

Government service booths, MADANI sales, and discounts on traffic summonses proved to be major attractions for the public.

Health screenings and services provided additional value for attendees seeking medical assistance.

Job seekers had the opportunity to attend interview sessions conducted by various employers throughout the programme.

Free helmet exchanges, motorcycle engine oil, and complimentary haircuts continued to draw significant interest from the crowd.

The distribution of free seeds and saplings also remained a popular activity among visitors.

The highlight of the Kedah PMR will be tomorrow’s closing ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – Bernama