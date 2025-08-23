Sabah plans Pulau Banggi development with tourism and barter trade focus

PULAU BANGGI: The Sabah government intends to develop Pulau Banggi across multiple sectors, with a special emphasis on tourism and economic growth.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor stated that the state government aims to strengthen regional ties through barter trade within the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area.

“Barter trade with our neighbours not far from here, can be a big boost to our economic activities,” he said in a statement issued after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pulau Banggi Water Supply Extension Scheme.

Hajiji highlighted the island’s significant potential, describing it as a special part of Sabah with promising opportunities.

The water supply project, valued at nearly 62 million ringgit, marks a major infrastructure investment for the island.

In response to local requests, the state government will consider upgrading Banggi’s sub-district status to a full district.

Hajiji also approved the construction of a new hall with an allocation of six million ringgit and a cultural hall for the Bonggi community worth one million ringgit.

He credited the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government for successfully reviving the state’s economy post-pandemic through focused efforts in industry, tourism, and agriculture.

State revenues have surged to nearly seven billion ringgit, up from four billion ringgit in previous years, reflecting this economic recovery.

Hajiji affirmed that his administration has worked diligently over the past five years to plan and execute these development strategies effectively. – Bernama