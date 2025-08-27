Sarawak villagers welcome SARA aid but seek easier rural access

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid under the MADANI government has brought new hope to the residents of Kampung Nangka here, most of whom rely on modest incomes to get by amid the rising cost of living.

Located about 30 kilometres from Kuching, the village’s 112 families welcomed the assistance, saying it has eased daily spending, especially for essential goods.

Kampung Nangka headman Minggu Julang, 72, said the aid has been a lifeline for many but suggested improvements to make it more effective for rural communities.

“Most families here earn only around RM1,500 to RM2,100 a month. With SARA, we can stretch our grocery budget.

“But we hope the list of items can be expanded. Right now, it’s too limited and only applicable at certain supermarkets. We’d like it to cover small village shops too so no one is left behind,” he told Bernama.

Minggu also called for improvements to the MyKasih system, suggesting SMS or phone notifications to help recipients know when their aid has been credited.

“Many don’t know if the money is already in. With a simple notification, it would be much easier for them to check,” he added.

Founded in 1907 with just three families, Kampung Nangka, is now home to 517 people from the Iban, Bidayuh, Chinese and Malay communities, who live together in harmony.

For villagers, SARA has been more than just financial aid — it is a sign that the government cares.

A resident, Chundi Rini, 65, said although he is not familiar with technology, the process was surprisingly simple with the help of his children.

“I only used my identity card, and my children showed me the way. I didn’t expect it to be so easy. It really helps with groceries, and I don’t even need cash,” he said with relief.

Another villager, Chia Chay Khoo, 72, described the aid as an “unexpected blessing”, as it was the first time he had ever received government assistance.

“I never got any aid before. I really hope this continues and, if possible, can also be used at village shops. That would make life much easier for us,” he said, adding that the help was not just about money but proof of the government’s genuine concern.

For Wilfred Jeny Briak, 66, it was also his first time receiving aid, something he welcomed with gratitude.

“My son taught me how to use the mobile phone to check what items I can buy with SARA. It has been really helpful. If possible, I hope the amount can also be increased,” he said.

SARA, a targeted cash aid programme for those in genuine need, has now been expanded to 5.4 million recipients — including 700,000 eKasih households and 4.7 million Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients.

Under Budget 2025, allocations for STR and SARA have been raised to RM13 billion from RM10 billion previously, with annual SARA aid increased to RM2,100 compared to RM1,200 last year.

In line with the MADANI Economy framework, the initiative aims to empower low-income groups with fair opportunities, better living standards and stronger social protection.

As a special gesture for National Day, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a one-off RM100 contribution for all citizens aged 18 and above, credited directly to their MyKad under SARA. This will benefit 22 million Malaysians.

The move adds RM2 billion to the allocation, bringing the total STR and SARA assistance to RM15 billion this year — the highest in the nation’s history. The aid can be spent between Aug 31 and Dec 31 at more than 4,500 shops and supermarkets nationwide. - Bernama