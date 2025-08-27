School staff questioned over student’s fall from dormitory in Sabak Bernam

SHAH ALAM: School staff were among those questioned by police regarding a Form Three student’s fall from a dormitory building in Sabak Bernam.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the investigation remains ongoing with statements collected from multiple individuals.

“Statements have been recorded from various individuals, including school staff,” he stated briefly when contacted today.

Police received a report yesterday involving a male student who fell from the third floor of his school dormitory.

Shazeli confirmed the investigation proceeds under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, examining the case from multiple angles. – Bernama