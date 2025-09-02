Sabah police seize RM1.3 million in meth and arrest three drug runners

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police have arrested three drug runners and seized 41.63 kilogrammes of methamphetamine valued at over 1.3 million ringgit in two separate operations last Thursday.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun stated that the first raid occurred at 8.15 am at a petrol station along Jalan Ranau Poring.

A team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department discovered twenty plastic packages suspected to contain drugs during a vehicle inspection.

Further examination revealed a black trunk holding 21.3 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth 681,600 ringgit.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

A subsequent operation targeted another vehicle within a mosque compound in Telupid at 9.20 am.

Police found an additional twenty plastic packages containing 20.33 kilogrammes of methamphetamine estimated at 650,560 ringgit.

Two more men aged between 21 and 24 were arrested during this second raid.

Jauteh confirmed that the total drugs confiscated could supply approximately 160,000 individual doses.

Initial investigations indicate the three local men were working as runners for a drug dealer.

They were transporting the methamphetamine from Kota Kinabalu to Sabah’s east coast for a fee of 1,000 ringgit per kilogramme.

The suspects confessed to involvement in methamphetamine trafficking since early February.

This incident marked their third assignment as drug runners.

Authorities believe the drugs originated from Peninsular Malaysia and were shipped via courier services.

One suspect has a previous record for drug-related offences.

All three individuals have been remanded until 5 September.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama