KOTA KINABALU: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hopes that all political leaders in Sabah will be open to cooperation in the next state election in the interest of the people, rather than focusing solely on their respective parties.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said BN is open to working with any party to form a coalition that can ensure political stability in the state.

Therefore, the Deputy Prime Minister said BN will continue engaging in discussions with political parties ahead of the Sabah polls to secure the best possible outcome for the people in the election.

“I am very open to forming alliances. The door should not be completely shut, but it also should not be left too wide open. We are highly flexible in negotiating with coalition parties (within the Unity Government) to achieve political stability in Sabah.

“The people must be prioritised so that political issues can be resolved. Party leaders need to be more open-minded for the sake of the rakyat,” he told reporters after visiting the Kota Kinabalu Lido Flood Mitigation Project here today.

Also present was Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister.